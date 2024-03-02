3-car crash kills a 71-year-old on MO-13 in Lafayette County Friday

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — A 71-year-old man died in a three-car crash Friday afternoon in Lafayette County.

Around 4:15 p.m., Gary Starke drove a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu north on Missouri Route 13 in Higginsville. A 25-year-old man was driving behind Starke in a Ford Focus.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, Starke stopped to make a left turn on Jennings Road, but the 25-year-old in the Ford did not stop in time and pushed Starke’s car into the southbound lane.

A 40-year-old driver of a 2016 Chevy Malibu was going south and crashed into the 71-year-old’s 2022 Malibu head-on. Starke was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later despite wearing a seatbelt. He did not have any passengers with him, according to the report.

The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, but not seriously hurt. The 40-year-old driver of the 2016 Malibu was not treated for injuries but his fellow 40-year-old male passenger did get treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

