3-car crash, flipped pick-up truck in Lansing Township

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A crash involving three cars on Sunday afternoon ended with a pick-up truck flipped onto its roof, and one person injured.

It happened near the corner of Saginaw and Homer streets in Lansing Township.

A 3-car accident happened near Homer and Saginaw in Lansing Twp. (WLNS)

Lansing Township officials confirmed to 6 News that one car had been traveling eastbound on Saginaw Street when the driver ran a red light, because they were on their phone.

This caused the first car to hit the pick-up truck, which flipped over and then rolled into a delivery truck.

A truck flipped as the result of a three-car accident near Homer and Saginaw. (WLNS)

Despite the destruction on scene, the driver of the pick-up truck was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Homer and Saginaw was ranked as the number one most dangerous intersection in Ingham County for 2022, by Michigan Auto Law. (WLNS)

Law firm lists 10 most dangerous intersections in Ingham County

A law firm ranked the intersection of Saginaw and Homer as the number one most dangerous in Ingham County in 2022.

That year, there were 57 total crashes and 15 injuries at that particular intersection.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.