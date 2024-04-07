3 candidates make their pitches as El Paso school board set to select replacement

In a dimly-lit auditorium at Austin High School, the three candidates vying for the District 3 seat on the El Paso Independent School District's board of trustees made their pitches to the Central community and the school board that will make one of them the next trustee.

The forum hosted by the Austin Student Council Tuesday, April 2, featured all of the trappings of a high-stakes debate — moody, blue lighting on the stage; a row of art deco-style podiums; oversized posters adorned with photos and inspirational messages — but it wasn't a debate and it won't be up to voters to make the choice.

Former District 3 trustee Josh Acevedo resigned his post to pursue the District 2 seat on the El Paso City Council, leaving an opening on the school board. In February, the board voted to select a replacement rather than pay for a costly election.

Newly elected District 2 city Rep. Josh Acevedo is sworn in by Judge Josh Herrera on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at El Paso City Hall.

The district has not yet set a date for its final decision, but state law mandates that vacancies be filled within 180 days. The board's pick will hold the seat for the remainder of Acevedo's unexpired term, which ends May 2025.

A few dozen residents attended the event alongside student council members from area schools to hear from the candidates, one of which will soon represent them on the board of trustees.

The candidates run a gamut of experience and expertise: Rene Vargas, who fell only four votes short of besting Acevedo in the 2019 EPISD board election, works in the El Paso County public defender's office handling juvenile cases; Jacob Waggoner is a career educator who has taught at the middle school, high school and university levels; and Jack Loveridge is a recent startup founder who spent most of his career in academia.

Despite their varying experience, all three candidates expressed concern over the threat to public education posed by the rise in charter schools and the push toward school vouchers.

A bevy of El Paso groups submitted questions for the forum, including representatives from area elementary and middle schools, as well as Fort Bliss, the El Paso Chamber, the Central Neighborhood Association, the El Paso Teachers Association and others.

Following are some of the highlights from each candidate's responses.

Jack Loveridge: 'EPISD means a great deal to me'

For Loveridge, education represents an economic catalyst for El Paso, but it's critical he said for that economic growth to be spread evenly.

"EPISD means a great deal to me," he said, "and I really believe we can see El Paso turning a corner in terms of its economic growth but we need to make sure that economic development is distributed (properly)."

Loveridge called his career "a bit rambling," noting that he recently founded a startup aimed at digitally preserving history after a long stint in academia that found him at both Yale and Harvard as a student and teaching at New York City's Cooper Union.

Jack Loveridge, a candidate for the District 3 seat on the El Paso Independent School District's board of trustees, speaks during a candidate forum at Austin High School on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

That experience, he said, gives him a good understanding of the variety of backgrounds and skillsets different students enter the classroom with.

"So, that gave me a sense of what challenges we're facing today," Loveridge said. "I think that public education is the most important type of institution a society can have ... "

Loveridge called for a "whole community perspective" when it comes to education, but noted that any changes to EPISD have to be "rooted in local values."

"We have some constraints given state policies," he said, "so it's important to be as realistic as possible."

When it comes to recruiting and retaining teaching talent, Loveridge asserted that there is "no lack of talent" in El Paso, but strides need to be made to reduce red tape as much as possible for teachers to create a more fulfilling work experience.

"Our teachers want to give their all and they need to be incentivized," he said. "I think we can make all that square. It's just incredibly difficult when you work in a system that's fighting you all the time."

Jacob Waggoner: 'We have to be excellent communicators'

Whereas Loveridge took a realist's approach to the school district's needs, Waggoner exuded optimism.

"I'm excited about public education," he said. "I'm excited about a variety of paths. I'm excited about helping the individual student access those paths."

For his part, Waggoner asserted that EPISD students are not being exposed to the wealth of opportunities right here in the Borderland, such as the art and history museums, Hueco Tanks and more.

Jacob Waggoner, a candidate for the District 3 seat on the El Paso Independent School District's board of trustees, speaks during a candidate forum at Austin High School on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

"There are so many amazing learning options right here in our community that I don't think we're taking full advantage of," he said.

Waggoner's career in education has seen him in Mexico and the European University in Germany, as well as a variety of classrooms in El Paso, and he said those experiences gave him a unique perspective on what does and does not work in the classroom.

"I have seen a lot of things that have worked," he said. "I have seen a lot of things that have not worked in our classrooms."

When it comes to the school board, Waggoner said it's important for trustees to not only hold the district accountable but also to communicate actively with the community on the rationale behind board decisions.

"It's not just important that we hold the district accountable ... but we have to be excellent communicators," he said. "We need to be listening to where everyone is and then using that feedback in our decision making."

Rene Vargas: 'This needs to be a destination district'

For Vargas, the question of attracting and keeping classroom talent has a simple answer but a difficult resolution.

"Money, better insurance," he said. "Easy answer, right? Yeah, easier said than done."

Vargas noted that El Pasoans are already carrying one of the nation's highest property tax burdens at least partially in support of public education and called for the school board to collaborate with other partners, such as the El Paso County Commissioners Court and El Paso City Council, to find innovative ways to compete with surrounding school districts.

Rene Vargas, a candidate for the District 3 seat on the El Paso Independent School District's board of trustees, speaks during a candidate forum at Austin High School on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

"This needs to be a destination district," he said, "where people want to come back to this community."

Unlike the other two candidates, Vargas' background is not in education, but he said his family is "full of educators," from a sister who works as a diagnostician to a cousin who works as a principal.

"So, I know the value of education," he said. "I know the pressures and challenges of our educators."

Further, his earlier race against Acevedo, he said, means that the community already knows him and his commitment to EPISD.

Vargas called for increasing EPISD outreach and input from the community, as well as transparency on budget and bond matters. He likewise urged more collaboration between EPISD and local government, which he said are oftentimes "like ships sailing in the night."

