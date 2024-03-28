3 Caddo students arrested for allegedly bringing an automatic rifle to school

Three Caddo Parish students have been arrested in connection with unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.

According to Shreveport Police Department, early Thursday a Shreveport Police resource officer discovered a fully automatic rifle concealed in a backpack.

The firearm was immediately confiscated, with no injuries.

According to police, two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old was taken into custody and are facing multiple gun-related charges.

Shreveport Police Department said in a press release, "the safety and well-being of students and school staff are of paramount importance, and we commend the quick response of officers and Caddo Parish School personnel. We will continue to work closely with Caddo Parish Schools to ensure the safety and security of our schools."

