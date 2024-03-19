3 of the best places for walking along a South Shore beach

On a recent Saturday afternoon, 20 people gathered at the parking lot at Rexhame Beach in Marshfield for an hour-long walk along the beach. A brisk wind was blowing; the Nordic Walkers United were dressed for the occasion.

In warmup exercises, their energetic leader, Ksenya Oxana Antonevich, of Hanover, called out, "Do it like this and you will be great," as she demonstrated how to use two walking poles with each Nordic-style stride.

The group usually meets in the morning, but by starting in late afternoon, the walkers would be able to see both the sun setting and the full moon rising.

The Nordic walking group is one of several organizations that have regular outings in the area and can also recommend places to go. The Appalachian Mountain Club's Southeastern Massachusetts Chapter, the North and South Rivers Watershed Association, the Friends of the Blue Hills and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation all list local walks on their websites and often organize group outings.

Here are some of the best beach areas for hiking south of Boston:

A mile of Atlantic shoreline popular with walkers in all seasons. Department of Conservation and Recreation. Concerts in summertime. 212 Nantasket Ave. 781-925-1777.

This 7½-mile barrier beach between Duxbury Bay and the Atlantic Ocean extends from Marshfield to the north to Gurnet Point and Saquish to the south. Day parking at Duxbury Beach Park is accessible by going through Marshfield, Canal Street to 287 Gurnet Road in Duxbury.

This is a beautiful beach with the ocean on one side and the South River on the other. The Nordic Walkers United recently chose it as a late-afternoon walk to see the sunset walking north and then the full moon rising coming back. The North and South Rivers Watershed Association describes it: "Unmarked but easy-to-follow trails lead from the parking lot through the sand dunes and along the edge of the South River to the Marshfield/Scituate (Humarock) town line. The town of Marshfield owns it and the Marshfield side is open to the public.

