3 Bay Area residents arrested for Tracy jewelry heist, over $150K stolen

(KRON) A West Valley Mall jewelry store, Don Roberto Jewelers, was robbed by eight individuals on Thursday. Four suspects, including three Bay Area residents, have been arrested, the Tracy Police Department reports.

13-year-old assaulted by gang members dressed in blue, Santa Rosa police say

At approximately 2:25 p.m., Tracy police received calls of eight individuals wearing ski masks entering the jewelry store and used hammers to smash the glass displays. According to Tracy PD, over $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

As the eight suspects were fleeing the area, witnesses reported seeing them split into two cars, with one of the two groups driving a white BMW SUV.

While one getaway car escaped, the other car crashed near the east entrance of the mall near Corral Hollow Road. Suspects in the SUV then attempted to run away from the police on foot.

Stockton Air Support, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office then responded to assist in an area search. During their search, officials located Trevion Williams, 21, of Bay Point, Jamary Barnes, 23, of Hayward, Jayden Barnes, 19, of Richmond, and Eric Anderson, 21, of Antioch.

All four subjects were arrested for organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, and robbery by force or fear. All four suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact Detective Kenneth Steele at Kenneth.Steele@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6660, or Detective Lissette Ortiz at Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6569.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.