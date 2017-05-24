3 Arrests Made In Concert Bombing That Killed 22 As More Victims Are Named

Authorities in the U.K. have announced the arrest of three more people in connection with Monday night's concert bombing that left 22 dead and dozens more injured.

Police arrested three men in south Manchester Wednesday, a day after the arrest of a 23-year-old man allegedly linked to the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's sold-out show at the Manchester Arena.

Only the bomber who blew up himself and scores of others has been named.

That man, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, was a British-born national of Libyan descent.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Wednesday that it's "likely, possible, that he wasn’t doing this on his own."

Among Abedi's victims were adults and children.

Those victims are slowly being named as authorities begin to sort through the chaos Abedi left behind.

They include mothers, like Alison Howe and Lisa Lees, who were killed in the Manchester Arena foyer after arriving together to pick up their 15-year-old daughters following the concert.

Their daughters survived, but other children were not as lucky. Fifteen-year-old Olivia Campbell-Hardy's mother was among those parents who desperately clung to hope, posting Facebook messages in search of her daughter Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, the pleas turned to heartbreak as Charlotte Campbell posted the update: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon, go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

Like Howe and Lees, a Polish couple who were at the arena to pick up their children have also been confirmed dead, as has 26-year-old John Atkinson, who loved ones described in a GoFundMe page as "one in a million."

"Please donate generously as we all know funeral cost are expensive and will help the family at this sad time! John was one in a million and loved by so many!! A true gentleman," the page reads.

Martyn Hett, 29, was also killed. He went missing after getting separated from friends at the concert.

Hett's brother, Dan Hett, confirmed the crushing news early Wednesday on Twitter. "They found my brother last night. we are heartbroken."

The youngest victim named so-far is 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, whose school headteacher called "simply a beautiful little girl... loved by everyone."

Saffie was named after the first of the victims was ID'd as 18-year-old student Georgina Callander.

Callander was an avid Ariana Grande fan who, years earlier, had proudly posted to Instagram a photo she took while meeting the pop star.

"SHE WAS SO CUTE ANS (sic) LOVLEY I HUGGED HER SO TIGHT AND SHE SAID SHE LOVED MY BOW I CANT GET OVER THIS I NEVER WILL," wrote Callander.

An unharmed Grande herself wrote a message that likely reflects how millions are feeling in the wake of the senseless tragedy.

"Broken." the singer Tweeted. "from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

