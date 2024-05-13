3 arrested after vehicle theft investigation in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested following a follow-up to a vehicle theft investigation that occurred earlier this month, according to the Porterville Police Department.

During the investigation, police say, 44-year-old, Porterville resident, Miguel Rodriguez was identified as the suspect in the investigation and was found to be on parole for auto theft.

Police say on May 10, at 5:43 p.m., detectives observed Rodriguez in the 1300 block of West Olive Avenue and he was apprehended without incident. Rodriguez was observed with 36-year-old, Ashley Matthews and 60-year-old Gary Hanson at the time he was arrested.

According to police, it was learned that Matthews and Hanson were fully aware of Rodriguez and that he was wanted by law enforcement for his involvement in the vehicle theft, yet they assisted him in evading law enforcement. This led Matthews and Hanson to be arrested as well.

Police say detectives determined Rodriguez was staying at a motel located in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue and they executed a search warrant of Rodriguez’s motel room, after it was endorsed by a Tulare County Judge.

During the search of the motel room, detectives say, they located methamphetamine and property belonging to the victim of the stolen vehicle.

Police say that based on the evidence located during this investigation, Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly driving and taking a vehicle without consent, possession of stolen property and a parole violation. Rodriguez was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility where he is being held without bail.

According to police, Matthews and Hanson were each arrested for allegedly being an accessory after the fact as they concealed Rodriguez from law enforcement. Matthews and Hanson were booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility where they are being held in lieu of a $20,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook or Instagram page.

