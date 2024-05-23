3 arrested for thefts targeting Home Depot stores in Southern California

Three people were arrested in connection with a series of thefts targeting Home Depot stores in Southern California.

The suspects, all Los Angeles residents, were identified as:

Christopher William Guerrero, 27

Carlos Enrique Gonzales-Moreno, 28

David Chala, 29

On May 16, deputies responded to a “theft in progress” at a Home Depot located in the 2700 block of Teller Road in Thousand Oaks.

Store security said four suspects had taken electrical components and placed the items into two shopping carts before fleeing the store without paying.

Deputies tracked down the thieves shortly after. Only three of the suspects were found. The fourth suspect fled the area and remains at large.

During the arrest, several thousand dollars worth of stolen merchandise was found.

Authorities believe the group is responsible for stealing nearly $20,000 worth of items from Home Depot stores across Ventura County including in Oxnard, Camarillo and Thousand Oaks.

All three suspects were arrested on felony charges related to organized retail theft. They are being held in lieu of $5,000 bail each. A court hearing is scheduled for May 30.

The thefts remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force at 805-383-8703.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

