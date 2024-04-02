3 arrested after theft at Ulta Beauty

Apr. 2—Three women were arrested Monday afternoon after police say the trio stole several hundred dollars in cash and merchandise from two local businesses.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Ulta Beauty, 2134 E. Boulevard St., in reference to a theft in progress, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Witnesses on scene reportedly told authorities at the time that three females wearing masks were inside the store and allegedly stealing merchandise, per the release.

The release added that when officers arrived, they set up a perimeter around the business and apprehended the women as they exited the front doors.

The women were identified as 33-year-old Zanita Bibbs, 24-year-old Dunisha Pinner and 19-year-old Rickelle Wills, all of Indianapolis. They were taken into custody without incident.

They were arrested on preliminary charges of corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony; theft, a level 6 felony; and assisting a criminal, a misdemeanor, according to arrest records. They are currently booked at the Howard County Jail.

Their initial hearings are pending.

During the apprehension process, investigators say they also seized merchandise recently stolen from Ulta Beauty during a March 28 incident, thousands of dollars in merchandise from the nearby Kohl's store, over $8,000 in cash, a vehicle and cellular telephones, police stated in the release.

Investigators also believe the theft locally is connected to a larger retail theft organization, though they didn't go into further detail about the extent of that organization in the release.

If anyone has any additional information concerning this case, you can submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.