3 arrested for theft, over $200k worth of electronics recovered: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested on suspicion of grand theft after a two-day operation resulted in over $200,000 worth of wearable electronic equipment being recovered, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On March 26, CHP said detectives and investigators from the Kern County Auto Theft Task force (KernCATT), Tulare County Auto Theft Task Force (T-RATT) and the Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) launched an investigation into a truckload of electronic merchandise originating from Kentucky and bound for a distribution center in Tulare County.

During transit through Kern County, officers say the truck made an unscheduled stop, where the driver and passengers allegedly tampered with the trailer’s security devices.

When the truck failed to arrive at its scheduled destination, CHP investigators conducted an enforcement stop on the truck as it entered Madera County from Fresno County. Upon inspection, CHP said the entire cargo load valued at $218,039, including Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets, Ray-Ban Sunglasses, and Virtual Reality link cable, was recovered.

Courtesy of CHP.

Courtesy of CHP.

Courtesy of CHP.

Courtesy of CHP.

The driver, 32-year-old Pavittar Singh Bains, and passengers 27-year-old Balraj Singh Judge and 36-year-old Simrandeep Singh were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on the charges of grand theft of cargo, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and criminal conspiracy, according to CHP.

