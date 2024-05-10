3 arrested after stealing $810 worth of merchandise from Foot Locker at Serramonte mall: police

(KRON) — Three people were arrested after a robbery at the Foot Locker store in the Serramonte mall on Sunday, May 5, according to crime logs from the Daly City Police Department (DCPD). Around 4:50 p.m., a manager said two suspects entered and left the store with approximately $810 worth of stolen merchandise.

Two Foot Locker managers followed the two suspects outside of the store, requesting they return the merchandise, according to DCPD. The suspects kept walking.

Then, the managers tried to retrieve the merchandise, but one of the suspects shoved a manager on the arm. The two suspects then ran out of the mall and got inside a getaway vehicle, police said.

The getaway vehicle was later found a few miles away near San Jose Avenue and Alemany Boulevard in San Francisco where police conducted a traffic stop. According to DCPD, two guns were found, and the Foot Locker manager who was shoved positively identified the two suspects from the theft.

The three suspects, including the getaway driver, were arrested. A 20-year-old Concord resident was arrested for robbery, conspiracy and several gun charges. A San Francisco resident, 20, was arrested for robbery, conspiracy and several gun charges.

The getaway driver, a 19-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested for robbery and conspiracy.

Since the total amount of merchandise stolen was $810, the crime falls below the California threshold of $950 to be called a grand theft.

