3 arrested after shooting hospitalizes teen, man in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested and two others were hospitalized following a shooting that took place in Los Banos Tuesday evening, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Police say around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to the 1400 block of South Mercy Springs Road in Los Banos for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported locating bullet casings in a nearby Round Table Pizza parking lot. While on scene, they learned two victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, self-transported themselves to a local hospital.

Detectives report an argument between two groups occurred in the parking lot before shots were fired and were advised by witnesses the suspect had fled toward a nearby field.

Investigators identified the shooting suspect as 19-year-old Memphis Baca of Los Banos and found him hiding under vegetation using their drone’s thermal camera. Baca has been out of custody on a pre-trial ankle monitor, related to an August 2023 felon in possession of a firearm case. Baca was booked under suspicion of attempted murder.

Then on Wednesday, police say a search warrant was served at a home in the 600 block of Sansoni Court where two additional suspects were placed under arrest for their alleged involvement in the shooting. 38-year-old Nicholas Almanza Sr. and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody under suspicion of accessory after the fact.

Officials say both victims have since been released from the hospital.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Los Banos Police Detective Michael Neal at 209-827-2520.

