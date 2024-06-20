3 arrested for robbery Monday in Sioux Falls, police say

Two men and a woman were arrested for second-degree robbery late Monday night in Sioux Falls, said Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens during a police briefing Thursday morning.

Clemens said police received a call at about 11:50 p.m. Monday from the victim, who said he had gone to fix a woman's car in the area of South Gateway Boulevard and South Gateway Lane. When the victim entered a room with the woman, two men arrived and punched him, taking his wallet and cell phone.

The victim escaped and called law enforcement. When police arrived, they found the woman and two men in possession of cash from the victim.

All three were arrested for second-degree robbery. No serious injuries were incurred.

Names are not being released by the Argus Leader, because this is not a case the news outlet would follow through the court process at this time.

Kathryn Kovalenko is an intern for the Argus Leader, paid for by a grant program through Bethel University this summer.

