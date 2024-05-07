3 arrested after retail theft spree across Bay Area cities totals nearly $11K in stolen merchandise

(KRON) — Three adults were arrested after officers solved a “major” retail theft case, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) announced on Tuesday. The total amount recovered from this theft spree was nearly $11,000 worth of merchandise.

Most of the stolen merchandise was taken from grocery stores and pharmacies in Hayward, Oakland, Daly City, Sacramento and Santa Clara, according to police. The items were returned to the various retailers that were victimized.

Police did not specify which stores were victim to the retail theft. Video (above) shows some of the merchandise that was stolen and returned to the store it came from. Among the items stolen were makeup, over-the-counter medicine and various hygiene products.

Three adults were arrested after a retail theft spree totaled nearly $11,000 worth of stolen merchandise (Hayward Police Department).

“Despite the challenges we face, protecting the community and businesses from retail theft remains a priority in Hayward,” HPD wrote in a Facebook post.

HPD gave tips on what to do if you witness retail theft.

The department advises everyone to avoid direct confrontation. “Instead, alert store staff, provide detailed descriptions of involved people and vehicles (including license plates), and cooperate with staff, officers, and dispatchers during the investigation,” HPD said.

