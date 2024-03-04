3 arrested, multiple vehicles impounded in Glendale for street racing
The Glendale Police Department made 3 arrests during a recent one-night street racing and speed enforcement operation.
Officers also impounded multiple vehicles and handed out more than a dozen citations at the car meet-up on Saturday.
Glendale PD says it saw multiple instances of reckless driving, speeding, illegal modifications to vehicles, and some people carrying weapons at the meet-up.
No further details about the individuals who were arrested have been released.
