3 arrested after mail theft in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects were arrested in Selma during a mail theft investigation, the Selma Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area of Cleveland and Valley View Streets in Selma for a report of individuals possibly committing mail theft and fleeing the scene.

Upon arrival, police say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description. Officers identified three occupants in the vehicle, one of whom was on Felony Probation.

During the investigation, detectives say they discovered various pieces of stolen mail and mail theft-related items. All three suspects were subsequently arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail under suspicion of various mail theft-related charges.

The Selma Police Department says they are working in conjunction with the United States Postal Service regarding the recent increase in mail thefts from community mailboxes.

Those who can provide any information regarding this investigation are encouraged to call the Selma Police Department at 559-896-2525 and ask for Sergeant Garcia or Detective Chacon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.