3 arrested, drugs and guns seized in Clarke County raids

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Police seized cocaine, meth, fentanyl, heroin, and guns after serving several arrest warrants in Clarke County.

On May 16, Athens-Clark County Police Department participated in a multi-agency drug investigation.

During the searches, approximately 35 kilograms of cocaine, 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 kilogram of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of heroin, and 19 guns were seized.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two of the guns were pistols modified with switches that enabled automatic fire.

Luis Reyes-Juarez of Athens, GA, 23, Luis Angel Campuzano of Athens, GA, 22, and Edwin Rolando Chavez of Athens, GA, 22 were arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: