3 arrested in connection with Pixley homicide, deputies say

PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Pixley, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office detectives, with the help of the Tulare, Visalia, Porterville, and Dinuba police departments, as well as the TARGET DOJ Taskforce served multiple search warrants in connection with the ongoing investigation of a homicide in Pixley from three weeks ago.

Detectives say they found and seized 12 firearms, including short-barreled rifles and full auto switches, along with multiple high-capacity magazines and body armor during the searches.

According to sheriff’s officials, three gang members 22-year-old Narayan Singh, 24-year-old Wilmer Mercado, and 25-year-old Jose Ayon were arrested as a result in connection with the investigation. They were transported and booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Jail Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective R. Hoppert or Detective A. Esquibel with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. They can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

