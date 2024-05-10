3 arrested in connection with CVS manager’s homicide; 2 to be extradited from Idaho

Three suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man killed last week at a Carmichael home, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Vitaliy Zaytsev, 41, was killed Friday at a residence on the 4900 block of Hillridge Way, which is two blocks east of Del Campo High School. Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 11 p.m. to the home, on the corner of Will Rogers Drive, and found Zaytsev with a gunshot wound to his head.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Michael Espinosa, Miguel Esquibel and Jeannette Nunes were arrested in connection to the homicide.

Espinosa and Esquibel were arrested in Idaho and also face a probation violation, according to Canyon County Sheriff’s Office jail logs. They are expected to be extradited to Sacramento to face the homicide charge, but exactly what other charges they face were unknown.

Nunes faces murder and conspiracy charges, and is being held without bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Zaytsev worked as a manager at a CVS on Anderson Avenue in Folsom, said Mike DeAngelis, a CVS spokesman.