3 arrested in connection to Coldwater Twp. stabbing

Three people have been arrested on charges connected to a March 1 stabbing in Coldwater Township.

Troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of Paradise Island Drive about 8 p.m. March 1 for a report of a stabbing between two men.

The 28-year-old victim from Ohio was taken to the hospital for treatment for serious internal injuries that required surgery, Michigan State Police said in a press release.

The investigation discovered that an argument broke out between the victim and a 19-year-old Battle Creek man. The victim was stabbed multiple times and the victim attempted to defend himself with a pistol but a witness intervened, MSP said. Two women from Coldwater allegedly assisted the suspect in fleeing the scene and the area for a time.

The two women, ages 24 and 19, turned themselves in to the Branch County jail Monday, MSP said, and are facing charges of felony accessory after the fact and felony obstruction.

The 19-year-old suspect was also arrested Monday in Battle Creek without incident by the Michigan State Police 5th District Fugitive team. He has been lodged in the Branch County jail on a charge of attempted murder.

Michigan State Police has not released the suspects' names pending court hearings.

