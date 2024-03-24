3 arrested for attempted murder at San Bernardino County community center

Three people were arrested for attempted murder after allegedly chasing a man and shooting him at a community center in San Bernardino County.

The suspects were identified as:

Jayson Alexandro Alfaro, 20, from San Bernardino

Isaiah Martinez, 19, from Redlands

An unidentified 17-year-old from Redlands

The shooting happened on March 20 at the Redlands Community Center, according to Redlands Police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 2:30 p.m. The suspects had allegedly chased the male victim through the community center and out the back doors of the gymnasium.

As the victim stepped outside, he was shot by one of the suspects. The trio then quickly fled the scene, authorities said. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim remains unclear. However, investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation for a stabbing that occurred in December 2022 near the Mountain Grove shopping center.

The three suspects were eventually arrested on attempted murder and conspiracy charges. Martinez was believed to be the shooter, Alfaro was allegedly the getaway driver and the 17-year-old was an alleged co-conspirator, police said.

Both Martinez and Alfaro are being held on $2 million bail. The teen suspect, who was also charged with a probation violation, is being held at juvenile hall.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital where he is currently recovering.

Following the incident, the Redlands Community Center was shut down and all activities were canceled. The center reopened by Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redlands Police Department at 909-798-7681.

