3 arrested in attack on Las Vegas nail salon owner
Three people are facing charges after being accused of an attack on a local nail salon owner that was captured on video.
Chips? Never heard of them.
TikTok is rolling out the Creator Rewards Program that only pays for videos longer than one minute.
Payback for the Lipscomb transfer came in the form of a running one-handed floater in the Atlantic Sun quarterfinals.
'Sleek and snatched' — see why 4,000+ Amazon shoppers are delighted by this waist-smoothing garment.
Fortnite isn't child's play anymore. Disney is helping grown-up gamers find community in its expanding universe.
How does the Pat McGrath LiquiLUST liquid lipstick hold up while eating, drinking, working and kissing?
An offshoot of the popular "looksmaxxing" online trend, "starvemaxxing" is getting pushback for its health concerns.
Dietitians share the five most common misunderstandings about dairy and milk that they encounter.
Waymo will start letting its autonomous vehicles traverse Austin without a safety operator behind the wheel as of tomorrow, a crucial step before the company opens the program up to the public. The company announced Tuesday that it will begin shuttling employees around 43 square miles of the Texas capital, including the Barton Hills, Riverside, East Austin and Hyde Park neighborhoods, as well as downtown Austin. The step forward comes just a few days after Waymo won the ability to start charging for rides in expanded territory across both Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Save 25% on a pair of these cabinet declutterers — just in time for spring cleaning.
Live results from the Associated Press from Tennessee's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Oklahoma's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Months of speculation will finally come to an end on Wednesday when the Securities and Exchange Commission votes on its much-debated climate disclosure rule. If adopted, the rule would require companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions, already a requirement in other economies, including the European Union and China. The bid would help inform investors about any climate- or energy transition-related risks publicly traded companies face.
Live results from the Associated Press from Massachusetts's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
With 10,000+ five-star Amazon ratings, you'll want to add this number to your cart.
The Panthers need a lot of help and don't have great draft capital.
Ogletree could still face punishment from the NFL.
Several social media websites are experiencing outages on Tuesday morning. YouTube confirmed that some users are having trouble loading videos on the platform; meanwhile, platforms like Discord and Meta's Threads, Facebook and Instagram are down as well. According to a post on Google's support page, users may be experiencing an empty home page, error messages, spinning wheels while scrolling on Shorts and running out of videos to watch on Shorts' infinite feed.
Microsoft has filed a motion seeking to dismiss key parts of a lawsuit The New York Times filed against the company and Open AI, accusing them of copyright infringement.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Giants' offseason, including possibly losing Saquon Barkley, a major overhaul of the offensive line, and a lot of pressure on Brian Daboll entering Year 3.