3 arrested after armed robbery on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three men have been arrested after a recent armed robbery on Newtown Road.

Virginia Beach police say it happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 9 in the 100 block of S. Newtown Road, near Princess Anne Road.

Khamari Lanier

Eric Jones Jr.

Juan Jones

The three suspects allegedly assaulted a man and robbed him at gunpoint. They were arrested two days later.

The suspects are:

27-year-old Eric Jones Jr., of Virginia Beach, who’s charged with abduction with the intent to extort money, armed robbery, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

24-year-old Juan Jones, of Norfolk, is charged with abduction with the intent to extort money, armed robbery, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

23-year-old Khamari Lanier, of Virginia Beach, is charged with abduction with the intent to extort money, armed robbery, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

