3 arrested after 2018 shooting death in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old in Fresno over four years ago.

Police say they have arrested three suspects in connection to the death of Trazhan Heights. Investigators say on March 10, 2018, police responded to the 2000 block of North Marks Avenue to investigate the shooting.

20-year-old Trazhan Heights

Officers say Trazhan Heights was shot multiple times while attempting to visit a friend.

Fresno Police asking for information about a 2018 homicide

The suspects arrested in connection with his death are 26-year-old Michael Joyce, 26-year-old Xavier Hamilton, and 25-year-old Laevon Milton, according to police.

25-year-old Laevon Milton

26-year-old Xavier Hamilton



No further information about the arrest was released by the Fresno Police Department.

