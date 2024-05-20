3 arrested, 1 wanted in Bennettsville attempted car theft

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are facing charges and another is wanted in an attempted car theft in Bennettsville early Monday morning, police said.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. outside the Sav-Way store on Highway 15-401 Bypass West, according to police. The suspects, who were not named, are each charged with accessory before and after the fact of a crime. Another was charged with failure to stop on command and possession of a stolen firearm.

The suspects are from the Florence and Darlington areas, police said. The car they allegedly tried to steal was left open and running, though authorities think they couldn’t get away because they didn’t know how to drive a stick or standard shift vehicle.

“Don’t leave your car running, don’t leave your keys in your car,” Lt. Shawn Lucas said.

Bennettsville police are working to get the fourth suspect in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-479-3620.

* * *

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

