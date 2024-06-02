3 arrested, 1 at large after dispensary break-in

LAWRENCE, Mich. (WOOD) — Three men were arrested and one man is still at large following an early Sunday morning break-in at a dispensary in Lawrence.

Around 3:30 a.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to True Leaf Dispensary, located at 265 Crandall Pkwy, after the owner saw multiple people inside the building on the company’s surveillance cameras.

When deputies arrived, they saw people bringing out bags of marijuana and other products to their vehicle. When they saw the deputies, they took off back inside. Three people were able to leave through a back door and run into the woods.

The sheriff’s office said one person was arrested when he tried to run out of the woods and get into their getaway car. Another man was arrested inside the business. A third man was arrested after he was found walking north on CR 684. He was previously seen walking on I-94 near CR 681 before he took off into the woods when he saw deputies. All three men were between the ages of 18 and 23 and live in the Battle Creek area.

The three men are being held in the Van Buren County Jail on charges of burglary, forced entry, larceny in a building, possession of burglary tools and resisting and obstruction police.

A fourth man has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The burglary remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.