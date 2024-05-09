3 Albuquerque students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three students have earned a prestigious honor by becoming U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Those students are:

Kayan River-Graham, Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science

Aileen Adanma Ukwuoma, Early College Academy

Karen Weijia Zhang, Albuquerque Academy

They, along with 158 others from around the country, will be recognized at an online program this summer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.