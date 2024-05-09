3 Albuquerque students named U.S. Presidential Scholars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three students have earned a prestigious honor by becoming U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Those students are:
Kayan River-Graham, Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science
Aileen Adanma Ukwuoma, Early College Academy
Karen Weijia Zhang, Albuquerque Academy
They, along with 158 others from around the country, will be recognized at an online program this summer.
