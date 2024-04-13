3.8 temblor rattles Southern California near Coachella music festival

Confetti falls on the crowd as Australian band Tame Impala performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Springs, Calif, in April 2019. Attendees this year might have felt a small jolt from a 3.8 tremblor about 60 miles south of the festival site Saturday morning. File photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- A small temblor measuring a 3.8 magnitude struck Southern California's Sonora Desert region on Saturday not far from the ongoing Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

The quake was centered about 8 miles northeast of Borrego Springs at 9:08 a.m. local time Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The USGS posted an interactive map of the tremblor's location and said there are no reports of damage.

Attendees at the annual Coachella festival felt a "small rattle" at the festival site, which is located about 75 miles by road and about 60 miles in a straight line north of Borrego Springs.

The festival is in its second day, but artists weren't scheduled to start playing until after the venue opened its gates at 1 p.m.

Those camping out at the festival's campground likely only felt light movement, if any, the USGS reported.