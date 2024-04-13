3.8 temblor rattles Southern California near Coachella music festival
April 13 (UPI) -- A small temblor measuring a 3.8 magnitude struck Southern California's Sonora Desert region on Saturday not far from the ongoing Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.
The quake was centered about 8 miles northeast of Borrego Springs at 9:08 a.m. local time Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The USGS posted an interactive map of the tremblor's location and said there are no reports of damage.
Attendees at the annual Coachella festival felt a "small rattle" at the festival site, which is located about 75 miles by road and about 60 miles in a straight line north of Borrego Springs.
The festival is in its second day, but artists weren't scheduled to start playing until after the venue opened its gates at 1 p.m.
Those camping out at the festival's campground likely only felt light movement, if any, the USGS reported.