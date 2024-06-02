3.5-magnitude quake shakes L.A. County

Los Angeles County — particularly the Pasadena and Alhambra areas — was rattled by an earthquake Sunday morning.

The preliminary 3.5-magnitude quake struck four kilometers south-southwest of South Pasadena just before 9 a.m., the USGS said.

The quake struck at a depth of 11.3 kilometers.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, who was in South Pasadena at the time, posted on X that the quake was “sharp and short.”

Suspect pops out from sunroof in car-to-car shooting; 1 dead, 2 injured

“The focal mechanism shows east-west thrust faulting, much like the 1987 Whittier Narrows quake,” Dr. Jones said. “[Sunday’s] quake is west of that event.”

According to KTLA Director of Content and Coverage Peter Wilgoren, the temblor felt like someone “took a tuning fork to the entire house.”

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.