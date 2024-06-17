3 in 4 traffic fatalities involve impaired drivers: state

Jun. 17—Nearly 3 in 4 New Hampshire traffic deaths in 2022 occurred in accidents caused by an impaired driver, a higher percentage than in preceding years.

Authorities at the state and local levels say they are working more aggressively to crack down on distracted drivers, speeders and impaired drivers.

"Distracted driving coupled with speed with any kind of alcohol or drug use creates a perfect storm for serious bodily injury or death to occur, not only to the people operating in that manner, but anyone else operating a vehicle in the vicinity," State Police Capt. Vincent Grieco said in an interview.

"It takes that enforcement prong for them to come to the reality or the realization that their actions don't only have consequences for themselves but everyone around them," he said.

In 2022, 107 of 146 traffic fatalities in the state were tied to an alcohol- and/or drug-related driver, according to the state Office of Highway Safety. (Statistics for 2023 were not available.)

Between 2016 and 2022, 515 of 854 people killed in traffic accidents were victims of an alcohol and/or drug related crash, or about 60%.

"Go out and enjoy life. Life is too short," said Bob Garguilo, regional executive director for New England for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. "Just have a plan on how you're going to get home safely."

Drunken-driving offenses can cost drivers $10,000 or more in fines and fees, the loss of their license, jail time or worse, according to the Office of Highway Safety.

This year, as of June 10, 47 lives have been lost in 44 crashes on New Hampshire roads. Figures weren't available for how many involved impaired drivers.

Fatalities caused by impaired drivers rose during the pandemic in the United States.

"Even during the pandemic, when less people were on the roadways, it still increased — the ones that were on the roads were impaired," Garguilo said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 13,524 people died nationwide in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths in 2022, compared to 10,196 fatalities in 2019.

Garguilo said the message to avoid driving impaired "doesn't resonate with the public" today as much as years ago.

Federal grants will help fund some of the additional police patrols.

"We're going to take a hardened and aggressive stance," Grieco said.

More police will be on "populated roadways and problematic roadways" combating a multiple of driving sins that contribute to crashes and fatalities, Grieco said.

"Policemen can't be everywhere," MADD's Garguilo said. "We have to be more accountable."

