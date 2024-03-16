$3.4 million roundabout coming to Union County

A new $3.4 million roundabout is coming to Union County.

Lawyers Road will be closed at Indian Trail Fairview Road on April 1 to start construction.

It is set to wrap up by May 24.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said to expect additional lane closures during non-peak travel times while the roundabout is being built.

This detour will take you to Rocky River Road, Unionville Indian Trail, and U.S. 601, which will eventually lead you back to Lawyers Road.

