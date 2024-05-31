$3.4 million project to close Butler County Regional Airport for weeks

May 31—Butler County Regional Airport-Hogan Field runway is scheduled to be closed for six weeks beginning next week, June 3, for a resurfacing project, according to county officials.

It is the first time the airport — located in Hamilton on Airport Drive — has been resurfaced in more than a quarter of a century, said David Fehr, Butler County director of development.

The $3.4 million project is 90 percent funded through an FAA grant, plus a five percent aviation division grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation. In addition, the county will pay the remaining five percent, or approximately $172,000, according to Fehr.

"We've patched it and tried to keep it in good condition, but after about 26 years, it is simply just time for a repaving," Fehr said. The new asphalt surfaced will be restriped, but not additional length will be added. "I know it is an inconvenience, but it is time."

The airport runway is scheduled to remain closed through July 12.

The airport is just minutes from Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester, I-75 and the Greater Cincinnati and Dayton areas, officials tout on the county's website. It serves as a link between the Butler County business community and principal destinations including Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh.

Josh Clayton is manager of the Butler County Regional Airport.

He said AirCare will still operate medical helicopter services from the airport during the work.

Some of the repair facilities based at the airport will continue operations, but "not a whole lot else" will be open during the runway work.

Nearly 55,000 flights a year are recorded in and out of the airport, Clayton said.

"We have quite a bit of traffic in and out," he said, noting that includes general aviation and corporate jets that reflect "the growth of this area."

Clayton also noted the 5% local share for the project comes not from the general public but rather is through self-staining funds via fuel sales and land leases.

Hogan Field offers a runway 5,500 feet long and 100 feet wide with a full-length parallel taxiway, T-hangars and corporate and executive hangars. It also offers an instrument landing system, on-site weather station and clearance delivery frequency.