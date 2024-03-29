3.1 earthquake recorded near Arcadia Thursday night

TechCrunch

In Europe, Zaver competes on BNPL with Klarna, PayPal, and incumbents such as Santander and BNP Paribas. Other BNPL providers rarely fund anything beyond €3,000, at least in Europe. Founded by Amir Marandi and Linus Malmén in mid-2016, while both were students at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, the company has a strategic alliance with the Nissan Group for direct-to-consumer sales in the Nordics, and it has client relationships with Volkswagen and Porsche.