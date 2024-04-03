3.0 magnitude earthquake felt in East Texas county, experts say

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in Nacogdoches County by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) at around 5:17 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was felt about three miles west-southwest of Chireno, according to USGS. A magnitude 3.0 earthquake is defined as strong enough to generate a maximum ground motion of 1 millimeter at 100 km distance. USGS said the earthquake was 7.6 km, which is described as shallow.

People who felt the earthquake can report it to the USGS here.

