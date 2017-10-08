2nd test: 15 wickets fall as Sri Lanka leads Pakistan by 254

Sri Lanka's batsman Kaushal Silva leaves the field after he was bowled by Pakistan's Muhammad Abbas during their third day at Second Test cricket match against Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka went to stumps with a 254-run lead over Pakistan after 15 wickets fell on a turbulent Day 3 of the second test.

Sri Lanka bowled Pakistan out for 262 on Sunday but paid the price for not enforcing the follow-on. Wahab Riaz took 3-10 as the tourists finished the day on 34-5 in its second innings.

Mohammad Abbas had Sri Lanka opener Kaushal Silva caught behind for three before Riaz bowled Dimuth Karunaratne for seven and then gave wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed another catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama for 13.

Yasir Shah trapped Suranga Lakmal lbw for just one run and, in the next over, Riaz claimed captain Dinesh Chandimal for a duck.

Earlier, Pakistan resumed on 51 without loss in the day-night match but was all out midway through the evening session.

Azhar Ali (59) and Haris Sohail (56) top-scored while Sri Lanka's spin duo of Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera claimed three wickets apiece.

Seamers Lakmal (2-41) and Lahiru Gamage (2-38) shared the remaining wickets between them.

Sri Lanka racked up 482 in its first innings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as Karunaratne made a career-best 196.

Sri Lanka, a surprise winner of the first test in Abu Dhabi, can become the first team to beat Pakistan in a test series in the United Arab Emirates if it doesn't lose this second match.