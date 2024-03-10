2nd suspect arrested for October shooting in Orosi: TCSO

OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second suspect has been arrested in a 2023 shooting that occurred in the community of Orosi, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

On Friday, detectives with the Tulare Area Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team (TAGNET) located Jose Gadoy, a person they say was involved in a gang-related shooting in October.







Deputies say the shooting took place at a gas station in Orosi on October 19, 2023.

During the incident, investigators say that 36-year-old Godoy got into an argument with another person. The situation escalated when Gadoy allegedly pulled out a gun and handed it to Eric Garcia, a friend who was with Gadoy.

Deputies say Garcia fired the weapon toward the victim as he ran away.

The Sheriff’s office says Garcia was arrested a week later, but Godoy fled and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Detectives say on Friday, they were able to find Godoy at a Dinuba home where he was arrested.

He was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pretrial facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The Sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about this case to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

