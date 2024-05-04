2nd suspect arrested after Davenport nightclub fight

A second Quad City man has been arrested after a fight broke out at a Davenport nightclub, court records show.

Dzeat Beciri, 44, of Silvis, faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing serious injury, according to court records. A warrant for his arrest was served Friday, court records show.

Dzeat Beciri (Scott County Jail)

A fight at Daisy Dooks

Shortly after 2 a.m. April 13, Davenport Police were dispatched to Daisy Dooks, 3680 W. 83rd St., for a disturbance. While officers were there, one of the victims from a fight was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus for treatment, according to arrest affidavits.

“The responding officers were unable to view Dooks’ security footage but gathered statements from the security staff on their involvement,” police allege in affidavits. The victim later was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics because of serious injuries, according to affidavits.

The Criminal Investigation Division followed up on the incident. A search warrant was obtained to acquire the Daisy Dooks security footage and it was reviewed. “After reviewing the footage, it was determined that what transpired was not consistent with the initial statements provided by the staff of Daisy Dooks,” officers allege in affidavits.

Police allege Beciri, “without justification,” assaulted a separate victim during this disturbance and “placed the victim in a headlock” while the victim was recording the incident on his cell phone. The headlock was intended to disable the victim for Daisy Dooks staff to acquire the phone, officer say in affidavits.

“This act was not justified and was intended to cause serious injury to the victim. The headlock resulted in the victim’s phone being taken from his person by Dooks’ staff,” according to police in affidavits.

Beciri, who was released on bond, is set for a preliminary hearing May 10 in Scott County Court.

Earlier arrest

In connection with the same incident, Michael McFedries, 45, of Davenport, also faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing serious injury, according to court records.

Michael McFedries (Scott County Jail)

In affidavits, officers accuse McFedries of assaulting another person “by shoving them into the parking lot and then carrying out a closed-fist strike to the face/head area. The strike caused the victim to fall unconscious to the ground.”

“As a result, the victim was transported to Genesis and later to the University of Iowa for the treatment of serious injuries to include a broken skull, brain bleed and fractured jaw,” affidavits show.

McFedries was released on bond, and is set for a preliminary hearing May 16 in Scott County Court.

