2nd person charged after Kettering man's severed legs found in Trotwood

May 30—A second person has been charged after a Kettering man's remains were found at two locations in Trotwood last month.

Amanda Reiff, 40, of Dayton is facing gross abuse of a corpse and complicity to commit tampering with evidence charges, according to Kettering Municipal Court records. Her bond was set at $250,000 Thursday morning, and her next hearing is scheduled for June 7.

Edgar S. Keiter Jr., 52, of Dayton previously was indicted on gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and theft charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for the dismemberment of his father, 75-year-old Edgar S. Keiter Sr.

During the investigation, Reiff was identified as the girlfriend of Keiter Jr., according to court records.

She allegedly told a witness Keiter Jr. put his father's body in a storage unit.

"The defendant also (told) the witness that she might have to help get rid of the body due to the odor and Jr. was in jail at the time," an affidavit read.

Reiff reportedly was seen in the storage unit with Keiter Jr. while his father's body was being stored and moved around.

"The defendant is heard calling Jr. 'honey' when he is gagging in the storage unit due to the odor," the affidavit stated.

She was arrested by Kettering police on Wednesday, according to Miami Valley Jails booking records.

Kettering police do not expect any new charges to be filed against Keiter Jr. "at this time," according to department Spokeswoman Cynthia James.

Police are awaiting results from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the coroner's office "to determine what further charges, if any," will be filed against Keiter Jr.

His case was in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court this week on procedural issues. Both his defense attorney, Michael Dailey, and the county prosecutor's office have filed documents involving access to evidence, court records show.

Keiter Jr.'s case is next scheduled to be in court June 25, according to a document filed Wednesday.

The investigation started April 22 after Trotwood police responded to a report of human legs found at the edge of a driveway in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road.

When officers arrived, they found a white tarp that had human legs inside, according to a Trotwood police incident report.

Using a serial number from a knee replacement surgery, investigators identified the remains as those of Keiter Sr., Kettering police Chief Christopher "Chip" Protsman said.

A few days later Trotwood police responded to Keiter Sr.'s apartment in the 4500 block of Croftshire Drive. Appliances and carpet were reportedly missing from the unit. It also appeared bleach had been poured on the floor.

Keiter Jr. was charged May 3 in Kettering Municipal Court with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. The theft charges are for the items taken from his father's apartment. The rest of Keiter Sr.'s remains were discovered in a storage unit on Guenther Road on the Trotwood-Dayton border.