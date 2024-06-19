2nd person arrested in connection to Lubbock State Supported Living Center patient death

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a second person in connection to the death of a Lubbock State Supported Living Center patient.

According to LPD, 23-year-old Natalie Betancurt was arrested on Tuesday in the 1000 block of 140th Street by the Texas Anti-Gang Center after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with the death of 53-year-old Paul Reed on June 2.

Investigators believe Reed was struck in the head during a violent encounter with 36-year-old Derrick Bell, who was accused of using a shoe to strike Reed.

The blow caused Reed to suffer from a brain bleed. He was taken by ambulance to Covenant Hospital, where he died three days later.

The warrant did not specify Betancurt's alleged involvement in Reed's death.

She was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on the charges of Injury to a Disabled person and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Investigation leads to first suspect's arrest

Court documents released after Bell's arrest indicated a woman admitted to assisting him after the attack on Reed.

Bell was arrested on June 5 on a warrant charging him with injury to a disabled individual with intent to cause serious bodily injury in connection with Reed's death, the Avalanche-Journal reported at the time.

The offense is a first-degree felony, which carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Bell's charge stems from an ongoing investigation by the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit that began June 2 after patrol officers responded about 8 p.m. to the Lubbock State Supported Living Center in the 3400 block of North University Avenue for a report of an assault .

Responding officers learned that Reed, a resident of the center, was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries that officials believed were reportedly caused by Bell.

Officials at the state supported living center told officers that Reed was initially treated on site for a nosebleed. However, he was taken to the University Medical Center after they noticed a significant change in his behavior.

Doctors at the hospital discovered Reed was suffering a brain bleed and he was transferred to Covenant, where he died three days later.

Living center officials told police that a staff member reported Bell was physically abusing Reed, the report states.

Bell told investigators that Reed had an accident while he was caring for him. He reportedly said he tried helping Reed alone, in violation of company policy, and as he helped him up, Reed lost his balance and fell backwards to the floor, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bell reportedly said he panicked and may have picked up Reed roughly and tossed him in his chair, the affidavit states.

However, Bell denied striking Reed and reportedly said he believed the man's injuries may have been caused by the accidental falls.

Investigators spoke with the staff member who said that Bell and another employee told him they planned to come into work to change Reed's treatment records to avoid being caught.

The staff member said Bell reportedly called him with a plan to "get their stories straight" and reportedly said "I hope I didn't hit him too hard."

The employee provided officers with messages from Bell and another employee that indicated Bell struck Reed with a shoe and asked another employee to help him cover up the abuse, the affidavit states.

Meanwhile, investigators also spoke with another employee who reportedly said she saw Bell strike Reed with on the head as she entered his room.

According to a police report, the employee told officials that she entered Reed's room right after the alleged assault and calmed Bell down to stop a further assault. She said she also cleaned up Reed, who was bleeding from the nose.

The woman said she threw the blood-covered shoe in the wash at Bell's direction, the affidavit states.

Bell was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he remains. His bond is set at $100,000.

(Avalanche-Journal Gabriel Monte contributed to this story.)

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2nd person arrested after patient's death at Lubbock facility