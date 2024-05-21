2nd murder trial begins in Norfolk for man found guilty in 2 VB homicides

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The trail for the man accused of killing his cousin is set to start Tuesday morning.

Cola Beale IV is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his cousin, Downing McLean. Beale could face up to 40 years in prison if found guilty. The trial starts at 9:30 a.m.

Downing McLean (Courtesy: Ashley McLean)

On March 28, 2022, Norfolk Police found 30-year-old McLean dead inside a home on Sewells Point Road. Police said McLean had multiple gun shot wounds.

After his death, 10 On Your Side spoke to McLean’s sister, Ashley.

“They grew up together. My aunt, who is [Beale’s] mother, we would all have cookouts and gatherings, and things of that sort, they were always together,” said Ashley in 2022.

At the time, she said her brother never spoke to her about fearing Beale.

“He trusted him, just like a brother. That’s why it’s so hard to believe, and so shocking. It’s just a hard burden to swallow,” Ashley said in 2022.

Days before McLean’s death, Beale shot and killed his girlfriend, 31-year-old Czavi’er Hill, in Virginia Beach. He then set her home on fire with her and her dog inside. Just one day later, Beale’s father figure, 73-year-old Clifton Baxter, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

New mugshot of Cola Beale released March 31, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach City Jail)

Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks before killings

In April 2022, in a jail interview, Beale admitted to the murders. At the time of the interview he said he had no remorse for what happened.

“Each person had a different reason why I did it. It wasn’t like I just woke up and said ‘I’m going to kill my girlfriend,’” Beale said in 2022.

In March 20, 2024, a Virginia Beach jury found Beale guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of arson, abduction, torturing an animal causing death and gun charges. It took the jury of six women and six men about an hour to deliberate before reaching that verdict.

Man found guilty for murdering girlfriend and father figure in Virginia Beach

Following that verdict, Beale did a second interview with 10 On Your Side.

‘Justice was served’: Cola Beale IV says he has remorse after verdict

“I definitely apologize for everything that happened, but I know what happened” he said. “The apology is not enough,” he said. “Justice was served.”

Beale is scheduled to be sentenced for the Virginia Beach murders on July 2.

