2nd man wanted in Boston shooting that left 5 injured, including a brother and sister, arrested

A man wanted in connection with a mass shooting in Boston last year that left five people injured, including a young brother and sister, has been arrested, Boston Police announced.

Micah Ennis, 25, of South Boston, was located and apprehended at 33 Ellingwood St in Roxbury by the Boston Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit on Wednesday, after being a fugitive from the law since September 2023.

Ennis was wanted on warrants charging him with five counts of assault to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, the Boston police said.

Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 50 Ames Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 found five people suffering from gunshot wounds in a courtyard, police said. Those who were injured were transported to local hospitals.

Johan Howard, an 11-year-old sixth grader at Charles Taylor Elementary in Mattapan, was shot in the leg. His sister, Juliana Howard, a 15-year-old sophomore at the Community Academy of Science and Health in Dorchester, was fighting for her life in the hospital for months. She has since returned home.

Gianni Johnson, 24, of Dorchester, was arraigned on charges in connection with the shooting. He was held on $1 million bail after a probable cause hearing last year. Johnson was charged with five counts of assault to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Ennis will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

