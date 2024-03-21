2nd man dies following shooting in Pleasant Hill, police say
Peter Popovich, a 63-year-old delivery man who worked with legal cannabis companies was killed in Pleasant Hill along with a man who officers believe targeted him in an attempted robbery.
Well-capitalized companies can track these carbon emissions throughout their operations by employing a dedicated team. Smaller companies, though, may not have the headcount for that. Enter Greenly, a five-year-old, Paris-based outfit whose main product is carbon accounting software, which pulls in customer data, including utility data, freight bills, cloud computing usage, and financial records.
The undefeated Gamecocks head into the NCAA tournament as the top seed, and the odds-on favorite to win the title.
Reddit priced its stock on Wednesday at $34 a share, the top of the anticipated range, a signal that investors are excited about the company's IPO on Thursday. Excluding employee stock options, the 19-year old company’s valuation will start at $5.4 billion, a far cry from its last private market value of $10 billion, set in August 2021, the top of the last tech markets boom. The stock, which is the most anticipated offering of the year so far, will debut on New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with the ticker symbol “RDDT.”
Astera Labs started its life as a public company trading at $52.56 per share, up 46% when the bell rang. The company priced its IPO last night at $36 per share, above its raised price range. Astera’s debut marks the first material technology offering this year that TechCrunch is tracking.
The Automated Clearing House allows money to be electronically transferred between banks. Learn more about how ACH transfers work.
A bombshell has landed in Ohtani's camp hours after the Dodgers' season opener.
Users of the popular site Glassdoor, which lets anyone anonymously sign up to review companies they have worked for, say Glassdoor collected and added their names to their user profiles without their consent. One user, who goes by Monica, wrote in a post on her personal blog that Glassdoor added her name and the city where she lives to her Glassdoor profile following an email exchange with Glassdoor customer support, despite having never provided her name during the sign-up process some years earlier. Monica, whose last name we're not publishing to protect her privacy, accused Glassdoor of getting her full name from the email she sent to customer support, which she says they added to her Glassdoor profile.
SpaceX is in the final stages of certifying a second pad for astronaut launches, which should ease launch site congestion and help the company scale the number of humans it sends to space. SpaceX has performed 13 crewed missions, and all of them launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Last fall, SpaceX workers installed a crew access arm to the launch tower, a key piece of infrastructure that allows astronauts access to the crew Dragon spacecraft.
Laken Riley, the Georgia student who was killed last month, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant, is the latest to be used as a political flashpoint in the fight over border security. Her father doesn't want her death to be a political talking point. He's not alone.
The FIA launched and quickly ended an inquiry in December into Wolff and her husband Toto.
Boeing's CFO today outlined the steps the company is taking to address a series of issues affecting the safety and reliability of its planes (not to mention the company’s reputation).
Stocks rose after the Fed's latest projection for interest rates showed the central bank sees three interest rate cuts by the end of this year.
Police in Florida have been unable to locate Sutton since March 7, when the warrant was issued.
Today, during NBCUniversal’s annual technology conference, One24, the company revealed a slew of features coming to its streaming service Peacock ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in July. The most notable feature to launch on Peacock is multiview, which allows subscribers to view up to four simultaneous matches at once. Next to picture-in-picture mode, many sports fans agree that multiview has been one of the greatest advancements to sports streaming tech in years, since it offers a more convenient way to follow multiple games simultaneously instead of constantly switching streams.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% this year.
It cooks and bakes just as well, but it heats up in a snap and doesn't turn my kitchen into a sauna.
We've finally learned more details about the Marvel game that former Naughty Dog and Visceral Games writer and creative director Amy Hennig and her team are working on. The World War II-set Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is coming next year, and a new story trailer sheds more light on what it's all about.
The settlement, which was reached on March 13, will see TKO Group pay out $335 million.
Along with Opill, the first birth control pill available without a prescription, there are several options for OTC emergency contraception. Here's what to know.