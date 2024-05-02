2nd man charged in midnight shootout on Lake Street that left man dead and woman injured

A second man has been charged in connection with a shootout on Lake Street that killed a man and wounded a second person.

Charles Danny Dobbins, 19, of Eagan, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder stemming from the shooting on Dec. 4 that killed Darius Renee Wilson, 34, of Burnsville, and wounded a woman.

Dobbins was booked into jail Tuesday night and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

An alleged accomplice, 50-year-old Deon Antrell McGraw, of Columbia Heights, was charged in February with the same counts. He remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail ahead of a May 15 court hearing.

According to prosecutors:

Gunfire drew police to the intersection of E. Lake Street and S. 12th Avenue, where they saw Wilson had been shot several times and was dead at the scene. A woman there was shot in the leg.

Officers viewed surveillance video from the area that showed two gunmen in an alley. DNA testing on a glove left in the alley and discharged cartridge casings at the scene provided a match with McGraw. Also, his physique was similar to one of the gunmen in the video.

The evidence was clear that Dobbins and McGraw "initiated the gunfire and that [Wilson] returned fire," the charges added.

Investigators learned that Dobbins and McGraw were staying at an apartment in Coon Rapids and selling drugs in the area where Wilson and the woman were shot. Investigators recovered "sale amounts" of cocaine and methamphetamine from his body.

After his arrest in Minneapolis, Dobbins acknowledged being near the scene of the shooting but denied killing Wilson.

On Jan. 30, officers arrested McGraw at the Coon Rapids apartment. They seized "switches" for converting guns to fully automatic. He admitted selling crack cocaine near 12th and Lake.

On Feb. 21 shortly after 5 p.m., Dobbins fired 13 shots at the intersection of Lake and S. Bloomington Avenue, where a woman at a bus stop was wounded in the leg. Also shot was another man staying with Dobbins and McGraw in the Coon Rapids apartment. That man — not named in the charges — was wearing body armor and had with him bags of cocaine and fentanyl.