2nd grader cuts ribbon on Wallenpaupack North Primary School's new playground

Recess is one of the favorite words of all time for a lot of school children. Here they get to play, exercise, just be kids, learn to interact and have the opportunity to practice good behaviors for which they are often rewarded at school. The kindergartners, first and second graders at Wallenpaupack North Primary School, this school year, are doing so on a brand-new playground.

The colorful new set, funded by state tax dollars their parents may know much more about than they, replaces the original playground dating from 1993 when the North Primary School outside of Hawley was built. Multiple generations of kids knew that equipment well. Today's second and first graders are the only ones, however, who have had the chance to play on both.

In all, as of May 1, there are 437 students at North Primary School.

Principal Kevin Kromko said that the new playground has been in place for the 2023-2024 school year, and they have been waiting for a chance to have a ribbon cutting with their legislative supporters who backed the state grant application. Second grader Lucas Eckert cut the ribbon.

Superintendent Keith Gunuskey said that the $200,000 project included both the playground and addition of two dugouts at the junior high baseball field nearby, used by seventh and eighth grades. Of that amount, $170,000 was paid from a Greenway Trails & Recreation Program grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. Gunuskey said the school district funded the remainder, but the fact the state picked up 85% of the cost is "phenomenal."

Welcoming the new playground at Wallenpaupack North Primary School on May 21, 2024, was a group of children at recess, and these adults. Second grader Lucas Eckert, center, cut the ribbon. In front, from left are Kristine Bush, representing state Sen. Rosemary Brown; North Primary Principal Kevin Kromko; Head Teacher Denise Genello; Lucas; state Sen. Lisa Baker and Wallenpaupack Superintendent Keith Gunuskey.

State Sen. Lisa Baker (R-20) and former state Rep. Michael Peifer (R-139) advocated for the grant. The award was made in 2022, on the district's second attempt. Baker stated that these grants are highly competitive, and commended the district administration for being "tenacious." She stressed that Peifer was highly instrumental in advocating for the district.

Peifer, a Wallenpaupack graduate whose father served as superintendent, was invited and watched the ceremony.

The playground they replaced was the oldest in the district that was in use. Gunuskey said that the equipment was well-worn, with missing pieces and some rust. It was also made of wood and accounted for the occasional sliver. The new set, he said, is much safer.

Kromko stated that in addition to their students during the school day, the playground is actively used on weekends by families. Gunuskey said that the public is welcome to reserve school athletic fields and other outdoor facilities for organized activities, but families are free to just come and use these facilities when school is not in session.

The superintendent pointed out to the guests the woods behind the playground. If the district is again successful at obtaining grants funds, a Career & Technical Center (CTC) is proposed to be built in coming years on this wooded tract owned by the district.

More: Wayne commissioners ask for federal funding for Wayne/Pike Career & Technical Center

Children enjoying the new playground may not know the opportunities the school district is anticipating for them and other generations of students with the proposed CTC. At this facility, students would be prepared for technical education, entering the workforce, aiding in formulating career goals and realization of their dreams.

This CTC would serve the four school districts in Wayne and Pike counties: Wallenpaupack, Western Wayne, Wayne Highlands and Delaware Valley. Career and technical education programs that these high schools currently have in common could be consolidated here and be able to expand.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Wallenpaupack North Primary School's new playground celebrated