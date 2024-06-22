2nd drowning reported at Ocmulgee River Friday in Macon, sheriff’s office says

A 19-year-old drowned in the Ocmulgee River, the second drowning in Macon Friday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to Frank Amerson Park just after 6 p.m. Friday regarding a possible drowning.

“It was reported that witnesses stated that they saw their friend go under the water and tried to help him,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “After he went under a second time, they tried to find him.”

They called the fire department, which showed up and found the man’s body. He was identified as Eddren Chester, of Macon.

Family has been notified of Chester’s death, the sheriff’s office said.

Earlier Friday, the sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Billy Scott Carter drowned in the Ocmulgee River trying to help children who were struggling in the water.