2nd deadly shooting in Tacoma in 4 days

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating after a 38-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning in Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Tacoma Avenue South at 10:40 a.m. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive woman and "initiated life-saving measures."

The shooting took place next to a homeless encampment, but police do not believe the woman lived there.

Witnesses tell FOX 13 that before the shooting, they saw the woman arguing with a man and then shots were fired.

"I heard three gunshots," said Cari Dawson, who lives in the encampment. "It’s real sad when anyone loses their life."

According to TPD, the woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Dawson told FOX 13 she saw someone from the encampment attempt CPR on the woman.

"I felt bad because I could see that it wasn’t going to be of any help," she said.

When emergency crews arrived, they too attempted aid.

"Despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased by the Tacoma Fire Department," police said.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are on the scene and investigating the homicide and spent a large portion of the day inside the encampment taking pictures and looking for evidence.

Police have not arrested any suspects.

This is the second time in four days that a person died in a shooting in Tacoma. An 18-year-old was recently charged for allegedly killing his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend in a drive-by shooting on March 23.

Court docs say the girl was talking on the phone with her younger sister, walking outside her house. She told her sister that her ex-boyfriend Aidedn Tyrrell, who goes by the street name "Drako," was coming over to drop off her things after their breakup. The girl's mother warned her to stay inside, as Tyrrell had shot up the house a day prior, according to court docs.

When police spoke with the victim's family, her younger sister heard her scream while on the phone with her, so she immediately hung up and called her mother for help, court docs say.

According to court docs, the victim and Tyrrell appeared to frequently argue — in one instance, she asks where her "chop" is, meaning her gun. Later in the day, Tyrrell starts threatening her, saying, "[On the set] b--ch, I'll smoke you," saying he will shoot her with her own gun, court docs say. Detectives say Tyrrell accused her of cheating on him and "selling herself," and threatened to go to her mother's apartment if she did not come outside.

