2nd Cabana Live shooter ID’d but remains free for now, Seminole deputies report

Although a second gunman in the April 28 Cabana Live shooting was “positively identified,” he remains free while prosecutors decide whether to file charges, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Deputies said they presented a case to the Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office against a 20-year-old man from Tallahassee they identified “as a result of investigative interviews and a review of evidence,” the agency said a in a press release. The Orlando Sentinel is not naming the man since he hasn’t been charged.

“This is expected to be the final update on the case as the judicial process moves forward,” an agency spokesperson said.

The announcement follows the May 13 decision by prosecutors to charge 16-year-old Christopher Bouie as an adult on five counts of attempted murder. Bouie, who faces life in prison, is accused of firing shots into a crowd at Cabana Live, which surveillance video showed took place as a fight broke out during a likely unpermitted event dubbed the “Nobody Leaves Sober Pool Party.”

No one was killed that night but 10 people were reported injured before a security guard tackled and disarmed the teen. He is currently in the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without bond.

The shooting prompted scrutiny of Cabana Live, which the Sheriff’s Office said it has received dozens of calls in the prior year for reports ranging from fights to overflows in the parking lot. County officials said late-night events will no longer take place at the venue located at Boat Tree Marina along the St. Johns River.

A victim injured in the shooting filed a lawsuit days after accusing the venue, its landlord and party organizers of failing to provide adequate security. That lawsuit is ongoing.