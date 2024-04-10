2nd arrest made in Worcester shooting that wounded 2 young women, teenage boy

Police have announced a second arrest in connection with a shooting in Worcester over the weekend that wounded two young women and a teenage boy.

Levon Atupem, 23, of Holden, is charged with three counts of assault to murder with a firearm, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact in a shooting on Clarkson Street on Sunday that left two 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old boy injured, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Clarkston Street just after 9 p.m. found all three victims suffering from apparent gunshots, police said.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate update on their condition.

Jordany Alejo, 19, was arrested earlier this week on charges of three counts of armed assault to murder.

Atupem was nabbed early Wednesday just after an officer observed his vehicle parked in the area of Park Avenue around 1:30 a.m. and noticed that he had an active warrant stemming from the shooting.

“The officer took a stationary position to observe the vehicle until 3:02 a.m. when a man believed to be Atupem got into the vehicle and backed up. The officer activated his emergency lights and ordered the operator out of the vehicle,” the department said in a statement.

Atupem was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

