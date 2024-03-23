$2K reward offered for info on Westside Albuquerque bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department is seeking information in connection to a bank robbery that happened Thursday. Around 11:20 a.m., a man entered the US Bank at 8251 Golf Course NW with a black semiautomatic handgun.

Police are describing the suspect as Black with a medium build. He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black latex gloves, an a black mesh mask. The suspect demanded cash from a teller and was handed an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime SToppers at 505-843-STOP.

